Uzbekistan Airways eyes launching flights to new destinations in Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 4. Uzbekistan Airways plans to increase the frequency of flights to Azerbaijan’s Baku, Alexander Penkhasov, a representative of the airline, told Trend.

According to him, the airline plans to increase the frequency of flights to Baku up to five times a week.

"In addition, it is expected to open new destinations in other cities of Azerbaijan, as well as expand our presence in this market. The respective exhibition taking place in Baku will allow us to demonstrate our capabilities, as well as establish new cooperation," Penkhasov said.

As the representative noted, Uzbekistan Airways carries out regular flights to Baku four times a week. Meanwhile, Uzbekistan Airways is one of the leaders in this industry in the Central Asian market.

Moreover, since March 30, 2023, Uzbekistan Airlines has introduced additional flights on the Tashkent - Baku - Tashkent route. At the same time, flights are carried out four times a week – on Tuesdays, Thursdays, Saturdays, and Sundays.