Number of passenger cars manufactured in Azerbaijan revealed

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 18. A total of 925 passenger cars were manufactured in Azerbaijan from January through March 2023, which is 486 cars more than in the same period of the previous year, Azerbaijan's State Statistics Committee told Trend.

During the reporting period, 124 million manat ($72.9 million) worth of products were manufactured in the industries of machinery and equipment, vehicles, cars, trailers and semi-trailers. In comparison with the same period of the previous year, the manufacture of cars, trailers and semi-trailers increased by 2.1 times, machinery and equipment, by 25.4 percent, and the manufacture of other vehicles decreased by 0.4 percent.

Furthermore, the manufacture of tractors increased by 82.4 percent from January through March 2023 compared to the same period of the previous year.

In terms of car imports, Azerbaijan imported 13,939 cars in the first two months of this year. This figure is 25 percent or 2,794 cars, more than in the same period of the previous year. A significant share of imports fell on passenger cars, which totaled 12,951, up by 25.25 percent, or 2,611 cars, compared to the same period in 2022.