Regular meeting of Azerbaijan's Economic Council held (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 24. A regular meeting of the Economic Council of Azerbaijan has been held, the Cabinet of Ministers told Trend.

The agenda of the meeting held on May 24, 2023, and chaired by Prime Minister Ali Asadov, Chairman of the Economic Council, considered the economic situation over the past period of this year, global and regional economic projections, forecasts of socio-economic growth in the country for 2023 and the medium term, including forecasts for the oil and gas sector.

The draft amendments related to improving tax administration, stimulating investments and ensuring greater transparency in the economic sphere were also considered.

Moreover, the work done and activities to be implemented according to the indicators of World Bank Group's "Favorable Business Environment" project and other current issues were also discussed.

At the same time, the report of Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov and the report of Commission on Business Environment and International Rankings were presented at the meeting.

Following the meeting, decisions were made on the issues discussed, and instructions were given to the relevant authorities.