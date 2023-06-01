China produces 70 percent of solar panels worldwide - National Energy Administration of China

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 1. A total of 70 percent of solar panels and 60 percent of photovoltaic panels worldwide are manufactured in China, which reduces costs, Vice-Administrator of National Energy Administration of the People's Republic of China Lin Shanqing said during Baku Energy Forum, Trend reports.

He said that China is pursuing a balanced energy policy to reduce emissions into the atmosphere.

"China uses nuclear and green energy to support this balance. As many as 1.4 billion people in our country use these resources today," he said.

Shanqing also said that China is the leader in transmission energy worldwide. China supports the green transition and contributes to the development of global energy.

He noted that it is necessary to establish strong cooperation in this area and work together to ensure a smooth energy supply chain.

"Moreover, we must organize an open energy market and reduce barriers to international trade," Lin Shanqing said.

Baku is hosting the 28th International Exhibition on Caspian Oil and Gas, the 11th International Exhibition on Energy and Renewable Energy Sources and the 20th International Exhibition on Transport, Transit and Logistics from May 31 through June 3.