Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan to allocate target limit for granting preferential loans to entrepreneurs

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 20. It is planned to allocate a target limit for the provision of preferential loans to entrepreneurs in Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic in 2023-2024, Trend reports.

This is reflected in the detailed action plan of the "State Program for the Socio-Economic Development of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic for 2023-2027," approved by the Cabinet of Ministers of Azerbaijan.

According to the document, the Ministry of Agriculture is the executive body on this issue.

In addition, it is planned to carry out measures to increase the access of business entities in the autonomous republic to preferential financial resources, to increase the level of awareness of business entities (entrepreneurs) about the mechanisms of preferential financial support of the country.