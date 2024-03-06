Azerbaijan's Khojavend welcomes woman entrepreneur from AQSIA (UPDATED)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 6. One woman entrepreneur, a member of the Azerbaijan Women's Entrepreneurship Development Association (AQSIA), has started her activity in Azerbaijan's Khojavend, AQSIA Chairwoman Sakina Babayeva said, Trend reports.

Babayeva made the remark on the sidelines of the "Women's Solidarity and Innovative Future for the Green World" event in Baku, dedicated to the development of women's entrepreneurship.

"In total, five entrepreneurs in the field of tourism and catering have already started operating in Khojavend," she emphasized.

To note, to date, AQSİA has organized up to 2,000 events and 150 handicraft exhibitions. In addition, the Association has signed 40 memorandums, implemented 15 international and 10 local grant projects, held more than 330 seminars, and provided 700 women entrepreneurs in the regions of Azerbaijan with start-up capital.

According to the data of the State Committee for Family, Women, and Children Problems, as of the end of 2023, there are 269,320 women entrepreneurs in Azerbaijan.

