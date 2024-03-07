Azerbaijan to host National Competitiveness Forum this year (UPDATED)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 7. Azerbaijan will host the National Competitiveness Forum this year, said Deputy Head of the State Service for Antimonopoly and Control Over Consumer Market under the Ministry of Economy of Azerbaijan Jafar Babayev, Trend reports.

He made the statement during the "Economic reforms and modern challenges for improving the business environment" conference in Baku.

"Azerbaijan will host the National Competitiveness Forum this year, where several experts will give speeches sharing their perspectives on the Competition Code," he emphasized.

The Law "On approval and implementation of the Competition Code and associated legal regulations" was signed by President Ilham Aliyev on January 23, 2024.

Stay up-to-date with more news at Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel