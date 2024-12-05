Kazakhstan's Tokayev views efforts of key Eurasian economic actors prior to summit

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, December 5. President of Kazakhstan, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has reviewed the Eurasian Economic Commission's (EEC) activities and Eurasian Economic Union's (EAEU) plans ahead of key summit, Trend reports

On that account, President Tokayev, met with the Chairman of the Board of the Eurasian Economic Commission, Bakytzhan Sagintayev.

In the meeting, the President received a briefing on the EEC's priority areas of activity. The present condition and future possibilities for the advancement of the Eurasian Economic Union were also examined. Kassym-Jomart Tokayev was apprised on the preparations for the forthcoming meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council, scheduled for December 26 in St. Petersburg.

The EEC is the executive body of the Eurasian Economic Union, responsible for implementing decisions, upholding EEU treaties, and managing the day-to-day business of the Eurasian Economic Union.

The Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) is an international organization for regional economic integration with international legal personality, established by the Treaty on the Eurasian Economic Union. The union includes five countries: Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, and Russia.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel