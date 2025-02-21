Japan relies on successful co-op with Azerbaijan in green technologies - ambassador

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 21. I hope that Japan continues strengthening its cooperation with Azerbaijan in the field of environmental technologies, said Japan's Ambassador to Azerbaijan, Katsuya Watanabe, Trend reports.

Speaking at a reception in Baku on the occasion of Emperor Naruhito's birthday, Ambassador Watanabe expressed his optimism about the future of bilateral ties between the two nations.

"Last year, the COP29 conference was held here, in Azerbaijan. Hosting this event in a country that demonstrates ambitious efforts in green growth was an important step toward building a sustainable future society. I would like to express my respect once again to the government of Azerbaijan for successfully hosting COP29.

I hope Japan and Azerbaijan will continue our close cooperation in new areas, particularly in the establishment of a green society," he said.

The ambassador also highlighted that the two countries would continue their collaborative efforts in sustainable development, including investments from Japanese companies in eco-friendly technologies.

"Over the three decades of diplomatic relations, our countries have significantly grown closer in various fields— from politics and economics to culture and education," Watanabe added.

