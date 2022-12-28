Iran Marine Industrial Company begins repairing Russian bulk carrier for first time (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 28. Iran Marine Industrial Company (SADRA) has started repairing a Russian bulk carrier (merchant ship) for the first time, head of Caspian Complex in SADRA Company Meysam Ra'yat Azad said, Trend reports citing the company’s website.

The official said that the repair of the 1,400-ton, 5-meter-high, 108-meter-long, and 14.2-meter-wide bulk carrier began on December 25, 2022. The bulk carrier suffered various damages in the Volga River.

Ra’yat Azad did not mention how the mentioned bulk carrier will be used after the repair, but said that SADRA is seeking to handle the repairs of about 20 percent of ships floating in the Caspian Sea in the near future. He did not elaborate on the current percentage of Caspian Sea ships being repaired by SADRA.

According to Ra’yat Azad, as a result of sanctions against Russia and imposition of transit restrictions, Russia has increased its cooperation with Iran in order to use Iran's potential for cargo transportation.

Also, cooperation in cargo transportation through the Caspian Sea in a more profitable and safe manner and other fields is in the focus of both countries, the official noted.

---

Follow the author on Twitter:@BaghishovElnur