Qazvin- Rasth railway to open today

22 November 2018 11:45 (UTC+04:00)

Tehran, Iran, Nov.22

Trend:

Iran plans to open the trial run of the Qazvin – Rasht railway track.

"The aim is to connect this railway to the free zone and link the country to its neighbors, including Azerbaijan. The railway track is mainly designed to conduct cargo transfer but unfortunately, after several years of effort, we were only able to open the railroad to Rasht,” Mohammad Sadegh Hassani, a parliament member representing the northern city of Rasht, told Trend.

“This railroad will probably be opened by President Rouhani after two months. Its main purpose is to connect the railway to Anzali and Astara, and from there to neighboring countries ", he added.

“If Anzali –Astara railroad does not reach the operating stage, there would not be any justification for the costs of the current project," he added.

"Unfortunately due to several problems we could not finish the project. After trial run the track will be continued to Anzali and Astara," he said referring to lack of proper corridor to Azerbaijan.

"Qazvin –Rasht railway is opening in trial today and the main opening ceremony will be done in two months by the president,” he added.

Describing the Anzali-Astara railway, the MP noted that the necessary contracts of Anzali – Astara track have been signed with the contractors. The process of this railway will start soon and will succeed."

"We cannot predict the time line for the final launch of this railway ", he added.

"As far as I know the contractors are Iranians", the official said noting that he would also be present at the trial run opening.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Iran announces volume of imported microphones, microphone stands
Economy news 13:01
Iran discloses Runna car price
Economy news 12:22
Iran deputy FM: Europe looks serious to keep Iran Deal
Nuclear Program 11:23
13,000 hectares of greenhouses created in Iran
Economy news 09:14
UK moving closer to Iran to compensate Brexit costs: expert
Economy news 09:12
Zarif arrives in Italy to attend IMED
Society 02:27
Latest
Azerbaijani fruit juices to be exported to New Zealand (Exclusive)
Economy news 13:22
Japan sees signs of weakness signs in Asia, keeps rosy view of own economy
Other News 13:06
Diplomat: Militant training underway at US base in Syria's Al-Tanf
US 13:02
Iran announces volume of imported microphones, microphone stands
Economy news 13:01
Azerbaijani, Turkmen presidents make press statements (PHOTO)
Politics 12:59
Azerbaijani confectionery company at international food expo in Tashkent (Exclusive)
Economy news 12:42
Azerbaijan, Turkmenistan sign bilateral documents (PHOTO)
Politics 12:39
Iran discloses Runna car price
Economy news 12:22
Azerbaijan Caspian Shipping Company eyes to add more large seaports to its list
Economy news 12:08