Azerbaijani alcoholic beverage producer eyes to export wine to China

14 April 2019 14:10 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 14

By Matanat Nasibova – Trend:

Azerbaijani producer of alcoholic beverages, Naiqin-K Tovuz-Baltiya LLC, intends to export the products to China in the second half of 2019, the company told Trend.

"On average, one consignment of the products intended for export reached 20 tons of alcoholic beverages," the company said. "The biggest volume of export accounts for the markets of Russia, Ukraine and the Baltic countries. The company intends to establish stable supplies to the Polish and German markets. The corresponding negotiations with European partners have intensified."

The grape and fruit wines, brandy and fruit liqueurs are produced in the company.

The products have a certificate of conformity issued by the Azerbaijani State Committee on Standardization, Metrology and Patents.

The company is using Italian, French and German equipment.

