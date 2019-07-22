UzAuto Motors talks about supply of cars to Azerbaijan (Exclusive)

22 July 2019 08:30 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 22

By Fakhri Vakilov- Trend:

Uzauto Motors (former GM Uzbekistan) plans to export over a thousand cars annually to the Azerbaijani market in the future, source from the UzAuto Motors company told Trend in an interview.

"At the first stage, the models R3 and R4 are delivered to Azerbaijan, then the model range will be expanded and this will be reported later on official sources of the company," a source said.

He noted that the purpose of the joint cooperation is to promote and provide the Azerbaijani market with high-quality and safe Uzbek-made cars.

"Export is an important component of the company's development, and therefore entry into each market is an important factor in maintaining sustainable economic growth," the source said.

Today, the company exports automobiles to Azerbaijan, to Ukraine, Kyrgyzstan, Belarus, Afghanistan, Tajikistan, and Kazakhstan.

Earlier, Trend reported that UzAuto Motors will export cars to Azerbaijan.

