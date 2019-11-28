Ambassador: North-South Corridor to promote better trade between India and Azerbaijan

28 November 2019 08:37 (UTC+04:00)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov.28

By Leman Zeynalova – Trend:

The International North-South Transport Corridor (INSTC) will promote better trade between India and Azerbaijan, Ambassador of India to Azerbaijan Bawitlung Vanlalvawna told Trend.

He pointed out that Azerbaijan is an important and key member of the International North-South Transport Corridor.

"We believe the full operation of the INSTC will ensure better connectivity between India and Azerbaijan and the larger Eurasian region. The completion of the project will significantly facilitate movement of goods and promote better trade and economic engagements between the two countries," noted Vanlalvawna.

It is estimated that the INSTC route from Mumbai to Moscow via Baku through Bandar Abbas or Chabahar ports in Iran would be significantly more cost effective and 40 percent shorter than the current sea route, said the envoy.

"We therefore, attach great importance to our collaboration with Azerbaijan in the INSTC project and are happy to work with Azerbaijan for further development and popularizing of INSTC," he added.

The foundation of the North-South Transport Corridor was laid on the basis of the intergovernmental agreement signed between Russia, Iran and India on September 12, 2000. Azerbaijan joined this agreement in 2005. In total, 13 countries have ratified the agreement (the Republic of Azerbaijan, the Republic of Belarus, the Republic of Bulgaria, the Republic of Armenia, India, the Islamic Republic of Iran, the Republic of Kazakhstan, the Kyrgyz Republic, the Sultanate of Oman, the Russian Federation, the Republic of Tajikistan, the Republic of Turkey and Ukraine).

The aim of the Corridor is to reduce the delivery time of cargos from India to Russia, as well as to Northern and Western Europe (at present delivery time on this route is over 6 weeks, but it is expected to be 3 weeks via North-South).

The project is planned in the direction of Northern and Western Europe – the Russian Federation, then in three more directions:

Caucasus – Persian Gulf (Western route);

Central Asia – Persian Gulf (East route);
Caspian Sea – Islamic Republic of Iran - Persian Gulf (Central route).

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @Lyaman_Zeyn

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
How will consumption of regenerative energy sources change by 2040
Oil&Gas 27 November 21:02
Azerbaijani expert talks alternative energy sources replacing traditional ones
Oil&Gas 27 November 20:41
Armenian delegation makes provocation at UNESCO meeting in Paris (PHOTO)
Politics 27 November 19:59
Azerbaijan to participate in meetings of PACE Bureau and Standing Committee
Politics 27 November 19:55
Top 10 Azerbaijan’s insurance companies in terms of payments
Finance 27 November 19:43
TOP 10 Azerbaijan’s insurance companies in terms of fees
Finance 27 November 19:15
Latest
Armenia violates ceasefire with Azerbaijan 20 times on Nov. 27-Nov. 28
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 09:19
Georgia begins developing waste management and recycling strategy
Finance 09:19
Iraq condemns attack on Iran's consulate in southern Najaf
Other News 08:29
Death toll in Albania's earthquake rises to 35
Other News 07:55
Chinese central gov't strongly condemns U.S. signing Hong Kong-related act into law
China 07:15
WHO reports 440,000 new measles cases globally in 2019
Other News 06:34
Iraqi Najaf's governor says nearly 50 policemen injured in violence outside Iranian consulate
Other News 05:55
Portugal announces 122-mln-euro plan to expand Port of Lisbon
Europe 05:11
Trump approves legislation backing Hong Kong protesters
US 04:26