Georgian wine listed in Guinness World Records

17 January 2020 15:50 (UTC+04:00)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 17

By Tamilla Mammadova – Trend

Georgian wine was listed in Guinness World Records as the oldest, Trend reports referring to the Guinness Book of Records.

As reported, the oldest wine was made in Georgia 8,000 years ago.

This fact is confirmed by the remains of grapes in earthenware discovered during archaeological excavations. The earthenware found in Georgia is the oldest wine glassware to date.

Earlier, the most ancient archaeological evidence of wine was considered pottery, found in the north-west of Iran and made 7,000 years ago.

"Chemical evidence of wine, dating back to 6000–5800 BC (the early Neolithic period), was obtained from residues of ancient pottery excavated in the archeological sites of Gadachrili Gora and Shulaveris Gora, about 50 km south of Tbilisi. The residues were identified as wine since they contained tartaric acid, which only occurs in large amounts in the Eurasian grape (Vitis vinifera) in the Middle East and the wine made from it. The detection of other organic acids (malic, citric and succinic), also found in the Eurasian grape, provided confirmatory evidence,” the Guinness World Records' official website said.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @Mila61979356

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Georgia named top tourist destination
Tourism 16:06
Thermal power plant opens in south-east Georgia
Oil&Gas 15:48
New US Ambassador to Georgia sworn in
Georgia 14:31
Georgian government suspends road construction to Anaklia port
Construction 14:26
Georgia’s debt to Azerbaijan decreases
Finance 12:46
Review of Georgian banking sector for November 2019
Finance 16 January 20:10
Latest
Body of former head of Armenian National Security Service found in Yerevan
Armenia 16:29
President Ilham Aliyev: Azerbaijan has passed development path equal to century and has now joined ranks of strong countries on global scale
Politics 16:23
IAEA talks future projects in Uzbekistan
Oil&Gas 16:22
Greece tells Haftar to take constructive stance at Berlin conference
Europe 16:22
Turkmenistan represented at int’l tourism exhibition in Vienna
Turkmenistan 16:21
Fiat Chrysler and Foxconn plan push into Chinese electric car market
China 16:20
Uzbekistan's Neftegazinvest announces tender to buy electrical equipment
Tenders 16:16
Diesel electric generators of Baku Metro ready for operation
Transport 16:14
Georgia named top tourist destination
Tourism 16:06