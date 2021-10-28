Baku Stock Exchange talks readiness to issue "Green Bonds" for Azerbaijan's liberated lands

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct.28

By Sadraddin Aghjayev - Trend:

Baku Stock Exchange (BSE) is ready to issue "Green Bonds" for restoration and reconstruction of Azerbaijan’s territories liberated from Armenian occupation [in the 2020 Second Karabakh War], Eldar Abdullayev, acting board chairman of the BSE, said, Trend reports on Oct.28.

Abdullayev made the remark at an event dedicated to the placement of bonds of the Bravo supermarket network.

According to him, a legislative basis has already been prepared for the above aim.

"Now we need an issuer who will deal with this issue. If we receive such appeals, we’ll consider them," added Abdullayev.

