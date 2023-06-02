Epoint e-commerce platform shares data on total turnover in Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 2. The total turnover of the e-commerce platform in Azerbaijan (Epoint) exceeds $13 million as of today, co-founder of the Epoint startup Hasan Hasanov said during the 'V4-Azerbaijan Tech Bridge Grande Finale' event, Trend reports.

According to him, the total number of registered customers is over 400.

“The total number of successful transactions through our platform is more than 300,000 transactions, and the average check is $40," he said.

The project was initiated by the Embassy of Poland in Baku and received funding from the International Visegrad (V4) Fund.

The initiative has been implemented since February 2022 by a Consortium of Startup Hub Poland Foundation (Poland, project leader), AI Startup Incubator (Czech Republic), CEU iLab (Hungary), CIVITTA (Slovakia), and IdealHub Innovation and Technology Center from Azerbaijan with a number of supporting Azerbaijani partners, including the Innovation and Digital Development Agency (IDDA) and SMBDA.

The goal of the 18-month V4-Azerbaijan Tech Bridge project is to establish and enhance cooperation between Visegrad Group (Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, Slovakia) and Azerbaijan in the sphere of innovation by linking startup ecosystem players like innovation hubs, private investors, venture capital funds and innovation-seeking corporations from the EU with the potential of Azerbaijani startups and innovators.