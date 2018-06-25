Afghanistan, UAE buy oil products from Turkmenistan

25 June 2018 10:20 (UTC+04:00)

Access to paid information is limited

News on the website Trend.az marked as , is available ONLY to subscribers of TREND International News Agency.

If you are a subscriber of TREND News Agency, enter your login and password:

If you are not a subscriber Sign up

azericard

Get the news now

You can read the article by sending an SMS from your mobile phone.

For this, you must first select the country of your mobile operator:

If you have already received the password, enter it here and click to continue to read the article:

SMS-services are being provided by SmsCoin | Report a problem

Subscription Information

To subscribe to the publication TREND, getting paid access to the news agency, advertising and purchasing photos, please contact us:

Phone: (+994 12) 437-12-68
E-mail: sales@trend.az

To subscribe to the products of Trend, you can also send an email to subscribe@trend.az, or by filling the form below you will receive full information from sales managers to enter a paid subscription:

Capcha code
Refresh captcha
Related news
Banking issues remain obstacle to export of Kazakh oil products to Iran (Exclusive)
Oil&Gas 20 June 20:25
Kazakhstan’s Onisgroup to start export of oil products to Azerbaijan (Exclusive)
Oil&Gas 20 June 18:55
Germany, Switzerland buy oil products from Turkmenistan
Oil&Gas 18 June 11:26
Russia, UK buy oil products from Turkmenistan
Oil&Gas 11 June 09:31
Sanctions on Iran may affect Kazakh shipping company’s activities in Caspian (Exclusive)
Economy news 8 June 15:38
SOCAR terminal in Georgia discloses volume of transshipped crude, oil products
Oil&Gas 6 June 16:49
Kazakhstan plans to ban gasoline import from Russia
Oil&Gas 30 May 10:56
Russia, Turkey buy oil products from Turkmenistan
Oil&Gas 28 May 11:48
UAE, Afghanistan buy oil products from Turkmenistan
Oil&Gas 25 May 11:00
Sanctions on Iran may affect Kazakh shipping company’s activities in Caspian (Exclusive)
Economy news 24 May 20:26
UAE, Afghanistan buy oil products from Turkmenistan
Oil&Gas 21 May 10:45
Gasoline output up in Azerbaijan
Oil&Gas 16 May 16:57
SOCAR has new partner on Black Sea
Oil&Gas 14 May 12:42
Kazakhstan to up transshipment of oil products via TITR
Oil&Gas 8 May 20:23
Afghanistan, Uzbekistan buy oil products in Turkmenistan
Oil&Gas 9 April 10:28
Gasoline output up in Azerbaijan
Oil&Gas 26 March 13:07
Turkey reveals volume of imported oil products in December 2017
Oil&Gas 24 March 14:32
Kazakhstan still dependent on Russian oil products (Exclusive)
Oil&Gas 7 March 20:55