Azerbaijani oil prices for June 18-22

25 June 2018 14:47 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 25

By Azad Hasanli – Trend:

Average price of AZERI LT CIF, extracted at Azerbaijan's Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli block of fields, was $75.34 per barrel on June 18-22 or $1.1 less than the previous week.

The highest price of AZERI LT was $75.78 per barrel, while the lowest price was $74.48 per barrel during the reporting period.

Azerbaijan sells AZERI LT via the Turkish port of Ceyhan and Georgian ports - Batumi and Supsa. The oil is supplied to Ceyhan via the BTC pipeline and to Georgia via the Baku-Supsa pipeline and railway.

Average price of URALS (EX-NOVO), exported from Azerbaijan via the Novorossiysk port, was $72.05 per barrel or $0.97 per barrel less than the previous week.

The highest price for URALS was $72.6 per barrel and the lowest price was $71.22 per barrel on June 18-22. Azerbaijan sells the oil supplied via the Baku-Novorossiysk pipeline through Russia's Novorossiysk port.

Average price of Brent Dated was $73.27 per barrel on June 18-22 or $1.12 per barrel less than the previous week.

The highest price for Brent was $73.64 per barrel and the lowest price was $72.43 during the reporting period.

Azernews Newspaper
