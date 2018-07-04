Bulgaria, Greece ink political declaration for IGB construction

4 July 2018 13:56 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 4

By Leman Zeynalova – Trend:

Bulgaria and Greece have signed a political declaration for construction of the Interconnector Greece-Bulgaria (IGB), said a message from ICGB AD, which is the operator of the project.

“In the presence of the President of the European Commission Jean-Claude Juncker, the Prime Ministers of the Republic of Bulgaria Boyko Borissov and the Republic of Greece Alexis Tsipras declared the political support of the two countries for the completion of the Greece-Bulgaria interconnector project. The declaration was signed at a European Council meeting in Brussels,” said the message.

The document highlights that the countries support an ambitious time schedule for implementing the project's activities.

According to the declaration, the construction works on the Greece-Bulgaria gas pipeline are planned to begin by the end of 2018.

The interconnector should enter into operation in 2020, when the first deliveries of Azerbaijan natural gas through the Trans-Adriatic gas pipeline are expected.

The prime ministers of Bulgaria and Greece will closely monitor the implementation of the project activities in order to ensure its timely realization.

IGB is a gas pipeline, which will allow Bulgaria to receive Azerbaijani gas, in particular, the gas produced from Azerbaijan's Shah Deniz 2 gas and condensate field. IGB is expected to be connected to TAP via which gas from the Shah Deniz field will be delivered to the European markets.

The initial capacity of IGB will be 3 billion cubic meters of gas.

