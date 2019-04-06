Uzbekistan to exhibit its project at XI Forum ATOMEXPO-2019

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 6

Fakhri Vakilov – Trend:

Uzbek delegation will participate in the annual ATOMEXPO Forum held by Russian Rosatom State Corporation, Trend reports with reference to the press service of Uzatom.

The Forum has established itself as the largest international exhibition and business platform, where the current state of the nuclear industry is discussed, and trends for its further development are formed.

This year the forum will be held from May 15 to 16 in the Russian city of Sochi and the main theme of the 11th ATOMEXPO Forum is “Nuclear technologies for a better life.”

This year’s business program is being formed for the first time by the International Program Committee, which included Director-General of the Nuclear Energy Agency (NEA) of the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) William D. Magwood, Director General of the World Nuclear Association (WNA) Agneta Rising, former Chairman of the World Association organizations operating nuclear power plants (WANO) Jacques Regaldo, former Director General of the OECD Nuclear Energy Agency Luis E. Echavarri and others.

The forum participants will consider global issues of carbon-free energy development, a responsible approach to ecology and natural resources, "green" investment and international partnership for sustainable development.

The leading companies of the global nuclear industry and related industries will present their innovations at the exhibition, a wide range of advanced nuclear technologies, new products and solutions, including those not related to energy. The exhibition area will be more than 13,000 square meters.

The ceremony of awarding the international prize ATOMEXPO AWARDS will be held for the second time within the framework of ATOMEXPO-2019. This award is given for the contribution to the development and use of atomic technologies for the benefit of mankind. Uzbekistan is among 25 participants that will present their projects.

Last year, Uzbekistan took part in the forum for the first time in connection with the country's plans for the development of atomic technologies and the intensification of cooperation with Russia in the field of the peaceful atom. A broader program of participation of Uzbek delegation at ATOMEXPO is planned this year. The delegation will include representatives of the Agency for the Development of Nuclear Energy under the Ministry of Energy, the Academy of Sciences and the Institute of Nuclear Physics.

The forum will include meetings and negotiations with partners and other companies to discuss the prospects for cooperation in the framework of the project for the construction of nuclear power plants in Uzbekistan.

