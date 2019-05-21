Reports on TAPI project delivered at gas congress in Turkmenistan’s Avaza

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, May 21

The reports on the work conducted by the participants of the Turkmenistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan-India (TAPI) gas pipeline project and its financing were delivered at the international gas congress in Turkmenistan’s Avaza, the national tourist zone at the Caspian Sea, Trend reports referring to the event organizer - Turkmenistan’s Turkmengas state concern.

This project is being implemented on the basis of intergovernmental agreements concluded among Turkmenistan, Afghanistan, Pakistan and India. First, a session entitled "TAPI - pipeline of peace and stability" was held.

Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Board of Directors of TAPI Pipeline Company Limited Mukhammetmyrat Amanov, Chairman of the Board of the State Bank for Foreign Economic Affairs of Turkmenistan Rahimberdy Jepbarov delivered reports.

Acting Minister of Industry and Commerce of Afghanistan, Senior Adviser to the president of Afghanistan Ajmal Ahmadi, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister of Pakistan on Petroleum Nadeem Babar, as well as representatives of the Islamic Corporation for the Insurance of Investment and Export Credit (ICIEC), Allen & Overy LLP, Credit Suisse, Bilfinger Tebodin Middle East Ltd. also delivered speeches.

The construction of the Turkmen segment of TAPI, with an annual capacity of 33 billion cubic meters of gas, was launched on December 13, 2015.

The leader of TAPI Pipeline Company Ltd is Turkmengas, which has a controlling stake and acts as the main financier and project manager. The consortium also includes the Afghan Gas Corporation, Pakistan’s Inter State Gas Systems (Private) Limited and India’s GAIL Limited.

