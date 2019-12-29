Georgia's electricity consumption slightly up

29 December 2019 12:44 (UTC+04:00)

Access to paid information is limited

News on the website Trend.az marked as , is available ONLY to subscribers of TREND International News Agency.

If you are a subscriber of TREND News Agency, enter your login and password:

azericard

Subscription Information

To subscribe to the publication TREND, getting paid access to the news agency, advertising and purchasing photos, please contact us:

Phone: (+994 12) 437-12-68
E-mail: sales@trend.az

To subscribe to the products of Trend, you can also send an email to subscribe@trend.az, or by filling the form below you will receive full information from sales managers to enter a paid subscription:

Capcha code
Refresh captcha
Related news
Georgia sees increase in electricity imports
Oil&Gas 12:25
Plant for processing inert materials opens in Georgia
Construction 28 December 18:23
Georgia announces price of gas in country
Oil&Gas 28 December 18:23
Georgian Union of Petroleum Importers talks results of 2019
Oil&Gas 28 December 18:15
Georgian Telasi company sums up results of 2019
Oil&Gas 28 December 15:47
Over 200 Georgian trucks transported cargo to Turkey in November 2019
Turkey 28 December 15:18
Latest
Cold snap kills 50 in Bangladesh
Other News 13:38
Iran’s Aghajari oil & gas company to install gas collection facilities soon
Oil&Gas 13:37
Blast hits military parade in Yemen, many injuries
Arab World 13:34
Iran's Supreme Audit Court forecasts state budget deficit for 2020
Business 13:26
Azerbaijan's AzeriGas to install mechanical gas meters in 2020
Economy 13:24
Several powers of Azerbaijan’s Tariff Council transferred to Cabinet of Ministers
Economy 13:05
Azerbaijani House opens in Hungary (PHOTO)
Politics 13:04
Iranian South Kaveh Steel Company’s production up
Business 13:03
New appointment in Azerbaijan's Cabinet of Ministers
Politics 13:02