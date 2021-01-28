Projects on using renewable energy sources discussed in Azerbaijan (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 28

By Fidan Babayeva - Trend:

The fifth meeting of the commission established by Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev’s Order No 1673 dated December 5, 2019 ‘On implementation of pilot projects in the field of use of renewable energy sources” was held, Trend reports referring to the Ministry of Energy.

At the meeting in video conference format, chaired by the ministry’s head Parviz Shahbazov, the work done in the implementation of pilot projects since the fourth meeting of the commission was reviewed.

Besides, the execution status of the Order of the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers dated December 29, 2020 ‘On ensuring implementation of the President’s order on measures to fulfill pilot project related to construction of wind power plant with design capacity of 240 MW’ was discussed.

Making an opening speech, the meeting’s chairman stressed the importance of the agreements signed between Saudi Arabian ACWA Power company and relevant agencies for the implementation of the first pilot project at the expense of private investment in the field of wind energy in our country in order to fulfill the tasks set by Azerbaijan’s president to expand the use of renewable energy sources in our country.

Then, according to the agenda of the meeting, the members of the commission were informed about changes to the relevant legislative acts related to land use and signed agreements, investment promotion document, implementation of relevant measures on obligations under signed contracts, obtaining licenses and permits, as well as the work done together with relevant bodies in other directions and the next steps to be implemented.

At the same time, information was given on the negotiation process with Masdar company from the UAE on the pilot project of solar power plant with an installed capacity of 230 MW.

It was noted that the discussions on the relevant project documents were at the final stage and will be completed in the near future.

The video conference participants included representatives of the Ministries of Energy, Economy, Finance, Justice, Ecology and Natural Resources, Emergency Situations, Committee of Urban Planning and Architecture, Central Bank, Azerenergy and Azerishig OJSCs.