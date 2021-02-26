Azerbaijan issues data on 2020 oil export to Greece

Oil&Gas 26 February 2021 14:47 (UTC+04:00)
Azerbaijan issues data on 2020 oil export to Greece
Latest
Turkey to ask Russia for discount on natural gas imports Oil&Gas 15:05
European Council President Charles Michel to visit Georgia Georgia 14:59
Spain lowers import of Azerbaijani crude oil Oil&Gas 14:58
WB, BSEC and Georgia start consultations on 'blueing the Black Sea' Georgia 14:56
Azerbaijani ombudsman makes statement on 29th anniversary of Khojaly genocide (VIDEO) Politics 14:56
There will be good opportunity for cooperation between our relevant agencies and international companies - President Aliyev Politics 14:49
Azerbaijan issues data on 2020 oil export to Greece Oil&Gas 14:47
France raises imports of Turkish made cars Turkey 14:47
Turkey records increase in car exports to Georgia Turkey 14:46
Turkey discloses foreign trade turnover in Jan. 2021 Turkey 14:43
We are preparing master plan for reconstruction of each city - President of Azerbaijan Politics 14:42
Process of modernization of Azerbaijani cities continues - President Aliyev Politics 14:38
Armenia ruined almost all religious monuments in Azerbaijani de-occupied lands - State Committee Society 14:34
Turkish president reveres memory of Azerbaijani brothers and sisters ruthlessly murdered in Khojaly Politics 14:34
Memory of Khojaly genocide to live forever, says Azerbaijan's ombudsperson Society 14:34
Azerbaijan sees decline in crude oil exports to India Oil&Gas 14:32
Azerbaijan nearly doubles oil supplies to Ukraine Oil&Gas 14:32
Turkey discloses number of ships received at Antalya port in Jan.2021 Turkey 14:31
Turkmen Airlines to receive new Boeing 777-200LR aircraft Transport 14:31
Georgian Oil and Gas Corporation reveals amount of oil extracted in country Oil&Gas 14:31
Turkmenistan extends suspension of flights Transport 14:29
We were preparing for war all these years, we never concealed that - President of Azerbaijan Politics 14:25
Pakistani Airlines requests permission to operate flights to Uzbekistan Transport 14:25
According to our information, about 6,000-7,000 invaders were killed - President of Azerbaijan Politics 14:24
Armenia has never been in such miserable state - President of Azerbaijan Politics 14:23
State of Azerbaijan and I as President will always be with members of martyrs` families and war disabled - President Aliyev Politics 14:23
Starting from July 17 until last day of war, several planes brought free weapons to Armenia every day - President Aliyev Politics 14:23
Blood of victims of Khojaly was also avenged in second Karabakh war - President Aliyev Politics 14:22
Current, former leaders of Armenia to be blamed for country’s current tough situation - Azerbaijani President Politics 14:22
President warns about 'revanchism sentiments' regarding Azerbaijan's lands Politics 14:21
Did Armenia buy those Iskander missiles for money? It got them for free - President Aliyev Politics 14:16
Bangladesh PM’s younger sister gets first shot of Covid-19 vaccine Other News 14:15
Thai-Sikh girl wins Bangkok award, dreams of Bollywood Other News 14:14
We have shown that people of Azerbaijan are victorious - President Aliyev Politics 14:10
Relatives of those in Armenia killed in war didn't even receive a hut, let alone a house - President Aliyev Politics 14:05
Families of our children killed in Karabakh wars will be given apartments - President Aliyev Politics 14:04
Eurasia Drilling Company reduces well drilling y-o-y Oil&Gas 14:03
There was not single deserter in Azerbaijani army - President Aliyev Politics 13:48
Surrender of Shusha, Lachin and Kalbajar during Musavat government was great act of betrayal - president Politics 13:47
Uzbekinvest eyes expanding volume of insurance, reinsurance services Finance 13:35
Baku Higher Oil School honors memory of victims of Khojaly genocide (PHOTO) Other News 13:33
SOCAR’s Kulevi terminal details maintenance strategy Oil&Gas 13:22
President Ilham Aliyev makes Facebook post on Khojaly genocide (PHOTO) Politics 13:21
CBI governor expects Expediency Council to approve Palermo bill Business 13:19
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict ended, Azerbaijan resolved this issue - President Aliyev Politics 13:17
Perpetrators of Khojaly genocide must be punished - Turkish ambassador Politics 13:14
Prices for Azerbaijani oil continue to rise Finance 13:09
Azerbaijani currency rates for Feb. 26 Finance 13:04
New Ambassador of Turkmenistan accredited in Kazakhstan Business 13:00
Apples supplies from Kyrgyzstan to Uzbekistan significantly increase Uzbekistan 12:59
US Ambassador to Azerbaijan honors those who lost their lives in Khojaly genocide Politics 12:37
Child who was saved from Khojaly genocide with help of torch in his hands... – “The light of hope” on AzTV (VIDEO) Society 12:35
Azerbaijan plans to build airports in Lachin, Zangilan - President Politics 12:32
Georgia reports 337 new cases of coronavirus for Feb.26 Georgia 12:28
S. Korean Eximbank accelerates preparations for creation of pharmaceutical cluster in Uzbekistan Uzbekistan 12:28
Oil prices drop amid U.S. dollar strength, expectations for supply gains Oil&Gas 12:17
Kazakhstan boosts imports of France-made goods in 2020 Business 12:13
Kazakhstan’s largest gas supplying company opens tender to buy UPS Tenders 12:13
Uzbekistan, US irrigation company talk implementation of smart farming project Uzbekistan 12:13
Georgian economy shrinks in January 2021 Business 12:13
Armenia continues hostile rhetoric despite new reality in region - Azerbaijani FM Politics 12:07
Japan to end state of emergency for six prefectures this month Other News 11:57
Azerbaijan shares Tarnaut village of Aghdam district (PHOTO/VIDEO) Politics 11:50
Global natural gas demand to grow by 50% till 2050 Oil&Gas 11:46
First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva: Tragedies like Khojaly genocide cannot be forgotten Politics 11:40
Regional gas markets to become strongly integrated post-2035 Oil&Gas 11:36
UK House of Representatives posts statement on Khojaly genocide Politics 11:35
Azerbaijan to hold minute of silence to honor Khojaly genocide victims Politics 11:35
International organizations should fairly assess Khojaly events - Azerbaijani FM Politics 11:33
Oil prices to follow long-term trend of $60/bbl beyond 2025 Oil&Gas 11:29
India expected to harvest record wheat, rice crops this year Other News 11:25
Ghana first to get Indian-produced vaccines from Covax initiative Other News 11:19
India's Proposal At WTO For TRIPS Waiver Gets Support From 57 Nations, Says Piyush Goyal Other News 11:16
India hailed globally for providing COVID-19 vaccination assistance Other News 11:16
Argentina set to receive first shipment of AstraZeneca vaccine from India Other News 11:15
Uzbek-Korean JV to buy power cables via tender Tenders 11:09
Azerbaijani-Turkish relationship has now reached its highest level - President Aliyev Politics 11:02
Azerbaijan commemorating Khojaly tragedy as victor - ADA University's rector (PHOTO) Politics 10:58
President Aliyev gives press conference for local and foreign media representatives (PHOTO) Politics 10:56
Azerbaijani president, first lady visit Khojaly genocide memorial (PHOTO) Politics 10:45
President Aliyev congratulates Turkish counterpart Politics 10:42
We demand justice for innocent victims of Khojaly genocide - assistant to Azerbaijani president Politics 10:41
WB, IFC embarking on two technical assistance projects in Azerbaijan’s energy sector Oil&Gas 10:34
“Khojaly” composition by Kamancha Virtuoso Imamyar Hasanov premieres in California Politics 10:32
Ukrainian expert talks need of punishing perpetrators of crimes in Azerbaijan's Khojaly Politics 10:29
Uzbekistan takes measures to develop market mechanisms in electric power industry Oil&Gas 10:28
Uzbekistan reveals COVID-19 data for Feb. 26 Uzbekistan 10:27
Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry issues statement on Khojaly genocide's 29th anniversary Politics 10:26
Israel-Azerbaijan association sends letter to int'l organizations due to 29th anniversary of Khojaly genocide Politics 10:24
WB ready to explore new engagements in Azerbaijan’s energy sector Oil&Gas 10:17
Perpetrators of Khojaly tragedy must be punished - Italian journalist Politics 10:01
Total volume of non-bank deposits in Georgian banking sector up Finance 09:48
Georgia’s economy expected to shrink Business 09:47
National Bank reveals volume of money deposited in Georgian banks Finance 09:44
Export of Georgian honey to EU markets increases Business 09:44
Azerbaijani, Ukrainian companies work to implement "smart" systems project ICT 09:40
Turkey plans to vaccinate around 50 million for COVID-19 by May Turkey 08:50
Medical personnel in east Iran receiving injection Society 08:27
Number of fresh COVID-19 cases up in Kazakhstan, total at 211,212 Kazakhstan 08:01
Experts make forecasts for Georgia's post-COVID tourism industry recovery Tourism 07:10
