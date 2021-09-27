Weekly review of Azerbaijani oil market
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 27
By Zeyni Jafarov – Trend:
Azerbaijani oil prices notably increased last week, Trend reports.
The average price for Azeri Light CIF oil, produced at the Azeri-Chirag-Deepwater Gunashli (ACG) field, made up $77.16 per barrel, having grown by $1.5 (2 percent) compared to the previous price.
Last week, the maximum price for Azeri Light CIF oil amounted to $79.08 per barrel, while the minimum - $75.16.
The average price of Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan amounted to $76.51 per barrel last week, up by $1.58 (2.1 percent) compared to the previous indicator.
The maximum price for Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan amounted to $78.42 per barrel, while the minimum - $74.5.
Last week, the average price of URALS oil sold by Azerbaijan in the Russian Port of Novorossiysk amounted to $71.94 per barrel, which is 73 cents (1 percent) more compared to the previous week.
The maximum price for URALS oil amounted to $73.92 per barrel, while the minimum - $69.81.
Azerbaijan sells its URALS oil from the Russian Black Sea port of Novorossiysk, delivering it through the Baku-Novorossiysk oil pipeline.
Last week, the average price of Brent Dated amounted to $75.26 per barrel, which is $1.38 (1.9 percent) more compared to the previous price.
The maximum price for Brent Dated amounted to $77.34 per barrel, while the minimum - $73.19.
|
Oil grade/date
|
Sept.20, 2021
|
Sept.21, 2021
|
Sept.22, 2021
|
Sept.23, 2021
|
Sept.24, 2021
|
Average price
|
Azeri LT CIF
|
$76.15
|
$75.16
|
$76.93
|
$78.5
|
$79.08
|
$77.16
|
Azeri Light FOB Ceyhan
|
$75.5
|
$74.5
|
$76.28
|
$77.84
|
$78.42
|
$76.51
|
Urals (EX NOVO)
|
$70.97
|
$69.81
|
$71.71
|
$73.28
|
$73.92
|
$71.94
|
Brent Dated
|
$74.11
|
$73.19
|
$75.02
|
$76.64
|
$77.34
|
$75.26
---
