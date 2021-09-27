Weekly review of Azerbaijani oil market

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 27

By Zeyni Jafarov – Trend:

Azerbaijani oil prices notably increased last week, Trend reports.

The average price for Azeri Light CIF oil, produced at the Azeri-Chirag-Deepwater Gunashli (ACG) field, made up $77.16 per barrel, having grown by $1.5 (2 percent) compared to the previous price.

Last week, the maximum price for Azeri Light CIF oil amounted to $79.08 per barrel, while the minimum - $75.16.

The average price of Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan amounted to $76.51 per barrel last week, up by $1.58 (2.1 percent) compared to the previous indicator.

The maximum price for Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan amounted to $78.42 per barrel, while the minimum - $74.5.

Last week, the average price of URALS oil sold by Azerbaijan in the Russian Port of Novorossiysk amounted to $71.94 per barrel, which is 73 cents (1 percent) more compared to the previous week.

The maximum price for URALS oil amounted to $73.92 per barrel, while the minimum - $69.81.

Azerbaijan sells its URALS oil from the Russian Black Sea port of Novorossiysk, delivering it through the Baku-Novorossiysk oil pipeline.

Last week, the average price of Brent Dated amounted to $75.26 per barrel, which is $1.38 (1.9 percent) more compared to the previous price.

The maximum price for Brent Dated amounted to $77.34 per barrel, while the minimum - $73.19.

Oil grade/date Sept.20, 2021 Sept.21, 2021 Sept.22, 2021 Sept.23, 2021 Sept.24, 2021 Average price Azeri LT CIF $76.15 $75.16 $76.93 $78.5 $79.08 $77.16 Azeri Light FOB Ceyhan $75.5 $74.5 $76.28 $77.84 $78.42 $76.51 Urals (EX NOVO) $70.97 $69.81 $71.71 $73.28 $73.92 $71.94 Brent Dated $74.11 $73.19 $75.02 $76.64 $77.34 $75.26

