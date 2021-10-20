bp completes maintenance on Chirag platform ahead of schedule

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct.20

The 25-day maintenance program, which began on September 23, 2021 on the Chirag platform at the Azeri-Chirag-Guneshli (ACG) block of fields in the Azerbaijani sector of the Caspian Sea, was successfully completed on October 16, two days ahead of schedule, Trend reports with reference to bp, the project operator.

“The safe implementation of all the work envisaged by the program was ensured, the production and export systems of the platform were launched. The process of gradual increase in production is currently underway. The scheduled maintenance program included inspection and renovation work, including replacement of burner tips, upgrades to the ignition system, replacement of transmission valves and overhauls. The bulk of the work under the program also included work on the Chirag gas lift project, which could only be completed after the platform was shut down,” the company said.

This project is intended to extend the lifespan of the platform, increase production and ensure a safer and more reliable operation of the platform.

BP Exploration (Caspian Sea) Limited is the operator on behalf of the Contractor Parties to the ACG Production Sharing Agreement.

ACG participating interests are: bp (30.37 percent), SOCAR (25.0 percent), MOL (replaced Chevron as of 16 April 2020 (9.57 percent), INPEX (9.31 percent), Equinor (7.27 percent), ExxonMobil (6.79 percent), TPAO (5.73 percent), ITOCHU (3.65 percent), ONGC Videsh Limited (OVL) (2.31 percent).

