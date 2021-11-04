ICGB licensed for natural gas transmission for territory of Bulgaria

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov.4

The ICGB AD, the project company for construction of the Interconnector Greece-Bulgaria (IGB) received a license for natural gas transmission for 35 years for the territory of Bulgaria, a similar permit for the territory of Greece is expected to be approved for a period of 50 years, Trend reports with reference to the company.

Licensing is a key step towards the preparation of the interconnector with Greece for the operational phase and is a confirmation that ICGB is resource-wise, technically and financially prepared for the gas transmission.

Acquisition of this natural gas transmission license is a mandatory step before initiating the procedure for certification of the company as an independent natural gas transmission operator - a process that ends with the approval of the national energy regulators of Bulgaria and Greece and the European Commission. The future decision for certification will act as a guarantee that ICGB is able to form independent market behavior in the name of free competition.

Work on the construction of the Greece-Bulgaria interconnector and the implementation of the main construction activities are progressing at a good pace; the welding activities are completed at 96 percent. Over 145 km of the 182-kilometer route are now ready and lowered in the trench.

IGB is of key importance for increasing security of supply and for ensuring diversification of natural gas sources for Bulgaria and for the region of Southeast Europe.

