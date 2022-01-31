Bulgaria’s ex-president urges to find those responsible for gas contract leakage

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan.31

Former President of Bulgaria Rosen Plevneliev has urged to find those responsible for the leakage of details of the gas contract with Azerbaijan, Trend reports with reference to Bulgarian media.

Plevneliev was commenting on the replacement of the entire management at Bulgargaz, which is criticized for failing to ensure the transportation of contracted Azerbaijani gas to Bulgaria.

In an interview with Darik Radio, Bulgaria's Prime Minister Kiril Petkov said the decision was made by the energy holding company and the energy minister. He welcomed the change of leadership and stressed that the board of Bulgargaz missed opportunities for lower gas supply prices, which led to a 39 percent increase in gas prices for Bulgaria.

It is not yet clear whether the fired members of the gas company's board will appeal the decision of the Bulgarian Energy Holding.

Bulgaria was supposed to import 1 billion cubic meters of gas per year from Azerbaijan via the Interconnector Greece-Bulgaria (IGB). However, due to the delays in construction of IGB, the gas is supplied to Bulgaria through an alternative route. Due to the lack of connection with Greece, Bulgaria cannot receive more than a third of what was agreed, because this is the possible amount of gas that we can get from the point through which the country is currently supplied. Due to the delayed construction of the gas pipeline to Greece, Bulgaria suffers negatives.

