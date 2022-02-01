European commissioner for energy to visit Azerbaijan to discuss gas supplies

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 1

European Commissioner for Energy Kadri Simson will visit Azerbaijan on February 4 and the US on February 7 to discuss the issue related to the additional gas supplies to the EU, European Commission Spokesman for Climate Action and Energy Tim McPhie said at a briefing in Brussels, Trend reports with reference to TASS.

“The negotiations on gas supplies will continue,” McPhie said. “European Commissioner Simson will visit Azerbaijan on February 4 to attend a ministerial meeting of the Southern Gas Corridor Advisory Council. Simson and [EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy] Josep Borrell will visit the US on February 7 to attend the meeting of the US-EU Energy Council.”