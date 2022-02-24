Renewable energy not expensive anymore: lessons learned from gas crisis
Latest
Almost all Western media reps I talked to have biased attitude towards Azerbaijan - President Ilham Aliyev
Azerbaijan’s Center for Analysis and Coordination of Fourth Industrial Revolution signs several agreements (PHOTO)
Azerbaijan working very closely with Russia, our relations with Ukraine developing - President Ilham Aliyev
First vaccination in world introduced in Dec. 2020 in US, Azerbaijan started vaccination on Jan. 18, 2021 - First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva
27th Azerbaijan and Baku Championship among Age Categories in Acrobatic Gymnastics kicks off in Baku (PHOTO)
Azerbaijan officially appealed to SCO Secretariat several years ago to raise our status - President Ilham Aliyev
Step taken to raise level of military and political co-op between Russia and Azerbaijan - President Ilham Aliyev
Series of documents to reinforce Declaration between Russia and Azerbaijan being worked out - President Ilham Aliyev
Declaration opens up great prospects for future cooperation between Russia and Azerbaijan - President Ilham Aliyev
Signing of Declaration between Russia and Azerbaijan - result of very important work over many years - President Ilham Aliyev
I do not want to talk about incident with Azerbaijanis who accidentally got into territory controlled by Armenian armed forces - President Ilham Aliyev
President Ilham Aliyev holds videoconference meeting with speaker of Moldovan parliament (PHOTO/VIDEO)
General Staff of Ukrainian Armed Forces denies information about landing of Russian troops in Odessa
Flights to some airports in southern Russia temporarily suspended - Federal Agency for Air Transport