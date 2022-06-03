Azerbaijan to implement ‘green’ projects aimed at increasing energy efficiency – minister

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 3. It is planned to implement ‘green’ projects in Azerbaijan, aimed at improving energy efficiency, in accordance with country’s development strategy until 2030, Azerbaijani Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources Mukhtar Babayev said at 27th Energy Forum in Baku, on June 3, Trend reports.

According to him, the usage of alternative energy sources is a priority.

"The solutions in the sphere of alternative energy are carried out within the framework of international program to prevent climate change. We also implement projects for the processing and reuse of waste," minister said.

Babayev also noted that projects are being implemented in Azerbaijan’s Karabakh region [liberated from Armenian occupation in the 2020 Second Karabakh War] to turn this region into a ‘green’ zone.