Azerbaijan considering increase of energy supplies to Europe - SOCAR

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 18. Foreign investors should be attracted to the energy sector of Azerbaijan, Vice-President of the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) Kanan Najafov said at the opening of the 16th Baku Summer Energy School (BSES) at ADA University on July 18, Trend reports.

"Important directions of our energy policy are the attraction of a larger number of investors and the development of the field of renewable energy sources", Najafov noted.

According to him, the agenda of Azerbaijan includes the issue of increasing the supply of energy resources to Europe.

He noted that Azerbaijan has already become a reliable supplier of energy resources, and in this regard, there are great prospects.

The 16th BSES was founded with the support of the Institute of Development and Diplomacy of ADA University in partnership with SOCAR, bp Azerbaijan, Kolin, Masdar and TotalEnergies.