Azerbaijan names planned volume of gas export to Bulgaria (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 6. A meeting between the Minister of Economy and Industry of Bulgaria Nikola Stoyanov and Minister of Economy Parviz Shahbazov took place, Trend reports via Shahbazov's Twitter.

"We discussed the commercial commissioning of IGB Gas Interconnector Greece-Bulgaria and the gas supply to Bulgaria within the expansion of the TAP Trans Adriatic Pipeline. It is predicted that approximately 600 million cm of gas will be exported to Bulgaria by the end of the year," he stated.

Azerbaijani gas supplies to Europe through Southern Gas Corridor started on December 31, 2020. Azerbaijan for the first time in its history exported natural gas to the European market through pipelines. With direct access to the European market, which is the largest importer of natural gas in the world, Azerbaijan diversified its export possibilities. TAP, which is the European part of the Southern Gas Corridor, annually supplies eight billion cubic meters of gas to Italy and one billion cubic meters of gas each to Greece and Bulgaria.

IGB will ensure the transportation of gas and supplies from new sources, which makes it a key element of Bulgaria's energy security and part of the national plan for the diversification of gas sources. The pumping capacity of the gas pipeline will be three billion cubic meters with the possibility of bringing it up to five billion cubic meters. Half of the interconnector's capacity is already reserved.