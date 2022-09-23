TAP to bring more gas to Italy this year - Luca Schieppati

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 23. The Trans Adriatic Pipeline (TAP) will be able to bring more than 9.5 billion cubic meters of gas to Italy this year, which is 2.5 billion cubic meters more than in 2021, said Luca Schieppati, TAP's Managing Director, Trend reports.

“We are talking about over 13 percent of the national gas demand,” he said addressing the Young Hope event in Italy.

Schieppati noted that since the beginning of commercial operations, TAP has transported over 16 billion cubic meters of gas to Europe, of which over 13.5 billion cubic meters went to Italy, “helping to strengthen the security of supplies for the entire continent”.

The supply of Azerbaijani gas to Europe through the Southern Gas Corridor began on December 31, 2020. Azerbaijan exported its natural gas to the European market through pipelines for the first time in history.

The Trans Adriatic Pipeline, the European leg of the Southern Gas Corridor, annually supplies eight billion cubic meters of gas to Italy and one billion cubic meters of gas to Greece and Bulgaria each.

