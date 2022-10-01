Oil prices drop as demand worries prevail

Oil prices fell on Friday as traders worried about a deteriorating demand outlook, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The West Texas Intermediate (WTI) for November delivery decreased 1.74 U.S. dollars, or 2.1 percent, to settle at 79.49 dollars a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange. Brent crude for November delivery lost 53 cents, or 0.6 percent, to settle at 87.96 dollars a barrel on the London ICE Futures Exchange.

The pullback came as oil participants grew fearful that aggressive monetary tightening by central banks could increase the risk of a recession, hurting demand for fuel.