Azerenenergy shares data on preparation for autumn-winter season

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 22. Within preparation for the autumn-winter season, 2022/2023 the enterprises of "Azerenergy" JSC implemented the relevant measures, Trend reports via "Azerenergy".

"Providing the country with an uninterrupted power supply, expanding export opportunities, fulfilling planned tasks for the generation and transmission of energy, opening energy enterprises, and minimizing the number of failures are the main tasks of power engineers. For this purpose, planned repair and restoration, and construction works were arranged at the enterprises," said the company.

"The necessary fuel reserve is provided. Moreover, the maintenance of the main and auxiliary equipment was arranged in accordance with set norms. Important measures were taken in order to improve the technical performance at the power station," the company added.

After evaluating the repairs carried out, it was decided to issue a "Certificate of Readiness" to enterprises for the autumn-winter season of 2022–2023 by the Commission for the Implementation of the relevant Action Plan established at "Azerenergy" JSC.