Azerbaijani oil prices decrease

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 4. The price of Azeri LT CIF Augusta totaled $87.99 per barrel on January 3, decreasing by nine cents compared to the previous price, Trend reports referring to the source from the country's oil and gas market.

The price of Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan amounted to $86.33 per barrel, down by six cents as compared to the previous price.

Azerbaijan also sells its URALS oil from the Russian Black Sea port of Novorossiysk, delivering it through the Baku-Novorossiysk pipeline.

The price of URALS with shipment from the port equaled $44.2 per barrel, down by 12 cents as compared to the previous price.

Meanwhile, the cost of a barrel of Brent Dated oil, produced in the North Sea, dropped by ten cents compared to the previous price and made up $81.23 per barrel on January 3.

(1 USD = 1.7 AZN on January 4).