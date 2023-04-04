North Macedonia may get access to Azerbaijani gas in 2 years - state secretary (Exclusive)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 4. The construction of the interconnection between North Macedonia and Greece to get access to Azerbaijani gas is planned to be completed in 2025, State Secretary in the Ministry of Economy of North Macedonia Razmena Cekic-Durovik said in an exclusive interview with Trend.

"Interconnection of Macedonian gas system with Greece (project winner of "IG" from "WBIF part for "Flagship 5- Transition coal"): The environmental impact assessment study has been prepared and all related procedures have been completed. Also, a decision from the Ministry of environment and physical planning has been received. The basic design has been completed and revised. In September 2022 the Market Test has been also finished by Greek partner in the Project prior to issuing FID," she said.

Razmena Cekic-Durovik pointed out that ARCA Agreement is expected to be signed between DESFA and JSC NOMAGAS in 2023.

"A financing agreement for construction has been signed with the European Investment Bank (50%). A part (20%) of the construction of the project will be financed with funds for co-financing infrastructure projects approved through IPA Instrument Investment framework of the Western Balkans. The other part (30%) of the project will be financed by EBRD. In October 2022 ESIA gap analysis has been prepared by Connecta in accordance with the EBRD rules in order financing to be approved by the Board of EBRD," the state secretary explained.

She noted that at the beginning of 2023, tender documentation for construction, construction supervision, inspection body and management in accordance with EIB rule was prepared.

"By the end of 2023, the contractors for construction are planned to be selected. The gas interconnection is planned to be finished in 2025 and will diversify the natural gas supply to the country with gas deliveries from TAP, LNG terminals etc.," added Razmena Cekic-Durovik.

Azerbaijan began gas supplies to Europe via the Southern Gas Corridor on December 31, 2020. The Trans Adriatic Pipeline (TAP), the European leg of the Southern Gas Corridor has delivered a total of 22 billion cubic meters since the start of commercial operations. This year Azerbaijan plans to export 12 billion cubic meters of gas to Europe.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @Lyaman_Zeyn