Installation of ACE platform on Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli block expected in 2Q2023

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 10. Installation of the Azeri-Central-East (ACE) platform on the Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli block is expected in the second quarter of 2023, Trend reports via the BP.

The platform's construction progress is 99 percent complete, and work is underway for testing and preparing it for launch.

Testing of the new BP platform is 95 percent complete. As many as 1,500 specialists, 90 percent of whom were Azerbaijanis, took part in the construction of ACE.

In addition, the construction of a 14-kilometer pipeline has been completed, and three subsea structures have been installed. There are also some achievements in connecting export pipelines from the ACE platform to the Sangachal pipeline. The connection of the gas pipeline has already been completed, and the oil pipeline is expected to be connected by the end of the second quarter of this year.

Moreover, work on the remote control of the ACE platform from the Sangachal terminal is100 percent complete.

The $6 billion ACE project is the next step in the development of the giant ACG field in the Caspian Sea. The ACE platform and equipment are designed to process up to 100,000 barrels of oil per day. Up to 300 million barrels are expected to be produced over the entire duration of the project. The platform will be controlled remotely from the Sangachal terminal and will include an innovative automation system.