TAP’s expansion could help new volumes of hydrogen transportation in future

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 27. The expansion of the Trans Adriatic Pipeline (TAP) could help new volumes of hydrogen and other renewable gases to be transported in the future, said Ioannis Maris, TAP’s Country Representative in Greece, Trend reports.

“We have imported over 22 billion cubic meters of natural gas to Europe. We could further support the region’s energy efficiency, as TAP could double its current capacity. TAP has already triggered the first level of expansion,” he said, addressing the Delphi Economic Forum in Greece.

TAP transports natural gas from the giant Shah Deniz field in the Azerbaijani sector of the Caspian Sea to Europe. The 878 km long pipeline connects with the Trans Anatolian Pipeline (TANAP) at the Turkish-Greek border in Kipoi, crosses Greece and Albania and the Adriatic Sea, before coming ashore in Southern Italy.

TAP facilitates gas supplies to South Eastern European countries through existing and prospective interconnectors. TAP is connected to Interconnector Greece Bulgaria (IGB) which started its commercial operations in October 2022, providing Caspian gas to Bulgaria, enhancing security of energy supplies in one more European country. TAP’s exits in Greece and Albania, together with the landfall in Italy provide multiple opportunities for further transport of gas from Azerbaijan to the wider European markets.

As a key part of the Southern Gas Corridor, TAP is strategically and economically important to Europe and essential in providing reliable access to a new source of natural gas. TAP plays a significant role in boosting Europe’s energy security, supply diversification, as well as its decarbonisation objectives.

TAP’s shareholding is comprised of bp (20%), SOCAR (20%), Snam (20%), Fluxys (19%), Enagás (16%) and Axpo (5%).

