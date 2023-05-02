Azerbaijan, Belgium reach agreement on co-op in wind energy

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 2. Azerbaijan and Belgium have reached an agreement on cooperation in the field of wind energy, Trend reports via the tweet of Azerbaijan’s Minister of Energy Parviz Shahbazov.

According to the tweet, this agreement was reached during the meeting with Belgium’s Minister of Energy, Tinne Van der Straeten.

"We agreed to cooperate on the exchange of experience in offshore wind energy during the meeting with Belgium’s Minister of Energy, Tinne Van der Straeten," the tweet said.

The roadmap of offshore wind energy published by Azerbaijan’s Minister of Energy, the World Bank and International Finance Corporation (IFC) shows that Azerbaijan has the potential to install wind farms at sea with a total capacity of 7GW by 2040. The potential of wind, solar and hydropower on the liberated lands exceeds 10GW. The total potential of Azerbaijan's “green” energy generation capacity exceeds 200,000 megawatts.