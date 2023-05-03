Azerbaijani oil prices decrease

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 3. The price of Azeri LT CIF Augusta totaled $79.04 per barrel on May 2, decreasing by $4.76 compared to the previous price, Trend reports referring to the source from the country's oil and gas market.

The price of Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan amounted to $77.58 per barrel, down by $4.76.

Azerbaijan also sells its URALS oil from the Russian Black Sea port of Novorossiysk, delivering it through the Baku-Novorossiysk pipeline. The price of URALS with shipment from the port equaled $50.57 per barrel, decreasing by $4.64 as compared to the previous price.

Meanwhile, the cost of a barrel of Brent Dated oil, produced in the North Sea, decreased by $4.83 compared to the previous price and made up $77.18 per barrel.

(1 USD = 1.7 AZN on May 3, 2023)