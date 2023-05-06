Azerbaijan shares data on volume of condensate and gas in ACG, Shah Deniz

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 6. To date, about 42 million tons of condensate and 399 billion cubic meters (bcm) of natural gas have been extracted from the Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli (ACG) oil field and Shah Deniz gas field in the Azerbaijani sector of the Caspian, Minister of Energy Parviz Shahbazov said at a conference themed "Heydar Aliyev and the independent state building of Azerbaijan: the history and present of socio-economic transition," Trend reports.

"Exports accounted for over 600 million tons of oil and 135 bcm of gas with a total value of $176 billion. I would like to note that in order to further exploit the ACG field, it is expected to commission the Azeri Central East (ACE) platform on the ACG block. First oil production from this platform is scheduled for 2024-start. Work continues on the development of other energy projects that will strengthen the role of our country as an exporter of petroleum products," Shahbazov said.

The minister pointed out that the oil sector is a strategically important industry of the country.

"Today we export our oil to dozens of countries around the world, Azerbaijani oil has its own uniqueness. Work is also continuing to expand the energy routes, the participant of which is Azerbaijan. Moreover, the country's gas pipelines play a big role for European countries and Türkiye today," Shahbazov added.