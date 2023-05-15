Azerbaijani minister reveals electricity output at local thermal power plants

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 15. Over 9.26 billion kWh of electricity was produced at thermal power plants (TPPs) of Azerbaijan from January through April 2023, Trend reports via Azerbaijani Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov’s tweet.

Shahbazov said that in the reporting period the local hydroelectric power plants produced 586 million kWh of electricity.

The total electricity production in Azerbaijan in the first four months of this year grew by 6.5 percent to over 9.85 billion kWh of electricity. The country imported 41.1 million kWh and exported over 1.24 billion kWh of electricity.

Azerbaijan's total electricity output from January through March 2023 amounted to 7.7 billion kWh.

In the first quarter of this year, electricity production at Azerbaijan's TPPs increased by 527.3 million kW/h year-on-year, totaling 7.38 billion kW/h.

Over 28.9 billion kWh of electricity was produced in the country in 2022 (an increase of four percent). Exports accounted for more than three billion kWh, while imports - 137.1 million kWh of electricity.