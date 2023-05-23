Azerbaijani oil prices decrease

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 23. The price of Azeri LT CIF Augusta totaled $78.7 per barrel on May 22, decreasing by $0.11 compared to the previous price, Trend reports referring to the source from the country's oil and gas market.

The price of Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan amounted to $76.81 per barrel, also down by $0.01 compared to the previous price.

Azerbaijan also sells its URALS oil from the Russian Black Sea port of Novorossiysk, delivering it through the Baku-Novorossiysk pipeline. The price of URALS with shipment from the port equaled $50.82 per barrel, decreasing by $0.01 as compared to the previous price.

Meanwhile, the cost of a barrel of Brent Dated oil, produced in the North Sea, lowered by $0.12 compared to the previous price and made up $75.81 per barrel.

(1 USD = 1.7 AZN on May 23, 2023)