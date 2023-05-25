20 houses in Azerbaijan's Shusha provided with thermal energy

SHUSHA, Azerbaijan, May 25. Some 20 houses in Azerbaijan's Shusha are provided with thermal energy, Acting Chairman of "Azəristiliktəchizat" [ensures the heat supply of buildings across Azerbaijan] Ilham Mirzaliyev said, Trend reports.

He made the remark at the 66th meeting of the Working Group on Energy Supply of the Interdepartmental Center, operating under the Coordination Headquarters, created to centrally resolve issues in the liberated territories of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

According to Mirzaliyev, currently seven heating boilers are functioning in Shusha.

"Further gas supply for the city of Shusha will allow us to use thermal energy more efficiently," he said.

Mirzaliyev also added that 6,000 Gcal of thermal energy was generated in Shusha last heating season.