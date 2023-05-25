Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
  1. Home
  2. Economy
  3. Oil&Gas

20 houses in Azerbaijan's Shusha provided with thermal energy

Oil&Gas Materials 25 May 2023 14:04 (UTC +04:00)
20 houses in Azerbaijan's Shusha provided with thermal energy

Follow Trend on

Sadraddin Aghjayev
Sadraddin Aghjayev
Read more

SHUSHA, Azerbaijan, May 25. Some 20 houses in Azerbaijan's Shusha are provided with thermal energy, Acting Chairman of "Azəristiliktəchizat" [ensures the heat supply of buildings across Azerbaijan] Ilham Mirzaliyev said, Trend reports.

He made the remark at the 66th meeting of the Working Group on Energy Supply of the Interdepartmental Center, operating under the Coordination Headquarters, created to centrally resolve issues in the liberated territories of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

According to Mirzaliyev, currently seven heating boilers are functioning in Shusha.

"Further gas supply for the city of Shusha will allow us to use thermal energy more efficiently," he said.

Mirzaliyev also added that 6,000 Gcal of thermal energy was generated in Shusha last heating season.

Tags:
Latest

Latest

Read more