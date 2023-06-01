Azerbaijani oil prices decrease

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 1. The price of Azeri LT CIF Augusta totaled $75.05 per barrel on May 31, decreasing by $1.22 compared to the previous price, Trend reports referring to the source from the country's oil and gas market.

The price of Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan amounted to $73.32 per barrel, down by $1.17 compared to the previous price.

Azerbaijan also sells its URALS oil from the Russian Black Sea port of Novorossiysk, delivering it through the Baku-Novorossiysk pipeline. The price of URALS with shipment from the port equaled $48.79 per barrel, down by $0.73 as compared to the previous price.

Meanwhile, the cost of a barrel of Brent Dated oil, produced in the North Sea, dropped by $1.09 compared to the previous price and made up $72.89 per barrel on May 31.

(1 USD = 1.7 AZN on June 1, 2023)