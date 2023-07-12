Volume of oil production in Azerbaijan disclosed in 6M2023

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 12. Oil-condensate production amounted to 15.2 million tons, and exports amounted to 12.7 million tons, in Azerbaijan from January through June 2023, Minister of Energy of Azerbaijan Parviz Shahbazov tweeted, Trend reports.

"Gas production in Azerbaijan increased by three percent to 24.1 billion cubic meters in Azerbaijan from January through June 2023," he said.

Meanwhile, Azerbaijan exported 26.3 million tons of oil in 2022. Oil production amounted to 32.6 million tons, and gas production increased by 6.5 percent, during the reporting period compared to the same period in 2021.

A total of 22.3 billion cubic meters of gas were exported, which is 47.7 percent of the total volume (46.7 billion cubic meters) of gas production.