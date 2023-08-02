Azerbaijani oil prices decrease

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 2. The price of Azeri LT CIF Augusta brand totaled $88.76 per barrel on August 1, decreasing 51 cents compared to the previous price, Trend reports, referring to the source from the country's oil and gas market.

Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan brand currently costs $87.78 per barrel, which is 49 cents less than the previous price.

Additionally, Azerbaijan sells its URALS oil through the Baku-Novorossiysk pipeline from the Russian Black Sea port of Novorossiysk. URALS cost $69.59 a barrel when shipped from the port, a decrease of 19 cents from the previous price.

Meanwhile, the price of a barrel of Brent Dated oil produced in the North Sea lowered by 38 cents from the previous day on August 1 to $85.28 per barrel.

(1 USD = 1.7 AZN on August 2, 2023)